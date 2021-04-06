Worldwide Home Exercise Bike Industry to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Exercise Bike Market by type, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Home exercise bikes are stationery workout equipment used to improve and maintain cardiovascular health and to cut down body fat. Unlike the gym variant, the home exercise bike is used to work out from home. It consists of subparts such as saddle, handlebars, pedals, and foot straps. The machine usually do not require any form of training before use but, some variants of these equipment may require some technical knowhow to operate effectively.



The growth of the home exercise bike market can be attributed to growing health conscious population all around the world. Increase in health awareness and rise in need for active, healthy lifestyle across the world are the key drivers of the fitness equipment market. Sedentary lifestyle and changes in eating habits have led to increased health risks. Therefore, increase in awareness toward regular physical activities to maintain healthy lifestyle has boosted the growth of the exercise bike sector, in-house equipment in particular. In addition, majority of the geriatric population in developed and developing countries use unique fitness equipment to improve their cardiovascular conditions. This trend is significantly driving the market for fitness equipment. However, the high cost and availability of counterfeit exercise equipment act as the major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, rising disposable income of people and growing concerns about body image among people is expected to provide opportunities for growth for the global market.



The Home Exercise Bike market is segmented into type, sales channel and region. The type segment includes recumbent bike, upright bike, dual action bike, and interactive bike. On the basis of sales channel, the market is classified into online, and physical store. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



Key players in the home exercise bike market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion, to expand their market share and to stay relevant in the global home exercise bike market. The key players in the home exercise bike industry profiled in the report are KPS Capital Partners, Icon Health & Fitness Inc., Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Sunny Health and Fitness, Body Solid, Ciclotte, Johnson Health Tech, and Paradigm Health & Fitness.



Key benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution to the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Home exercise bike market snapshot

2.2. Key findings of the study

2.3. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in health awareness

3.4.1.2. Increase in obese population

3.4.1.3. Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of fitness equipment

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in disposable income across emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Growing concerns about body image

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the Consumer Goods

3.5.3. Impact on Home exercise bike market

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor



CHAPTER 4: HOME EXERCISE BIKE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Recumbent Bike

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Upright Bike

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Dual Action Bike

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Interactive Bike

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: HOME EXERCISE BIKE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Online

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Physical Store

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: HOME EXERCISE BIKE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA

6.6. Top winning strategies

6.7. Product mapping

6.8. Competitive dashboard

6.9. Competitive heat map

6.10. Key developments



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ICON HEALTH & FITNESS INC

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company snapshot

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.2. BODY SOLID, Inc.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Key executive

7.2.3. Company snapshot

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.3. CICLOTTE

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Product portfolio

7.4. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company snapshot

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.5. KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company snapshot

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.6. NAUTILUS Inc.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company snapshot

7.6.4. Operating business segments

7.6.5. Product portfolio

7.6.6. Business performance

7.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company snapshot

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. PARADIGM HEALTH & WELLNESS, INC.

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company snapshot

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.9. SUNNY HEALTH AND FITNESS

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.10. TECHNOGYM S. p. A.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company snapshot

7.10.4. Operating business segments

7.10.5. Product portfolio

7.10.6. Business performance



