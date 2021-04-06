Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Dilafor completes patient inclusion to Phase 2b trial of its drug candidate tafoxiparin

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – April 6, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Dilafor has completed the inclusion of patients to its study of tafoxiparin – a drug candidate with the potential to shorten the delivery time in women receiving treatment to initiate labor.



About one in four of all pregnant women receive treatment to induce labor, but more than half of these treatments fail. This leads to a prolonged birth process that increases the risk of complications in both the mother and the child. In a previous clinical phase 2a trial, Dilafor’s drug candidate tafoxiparin has shown a significant positive effect with an improved maturation of the cervix and shortened delivery time in connection with induced labor.

Dilafor has now reached its target inclusion of 170 patients in a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b trial in first-time mothers with immature cervix, who are scheduled for labor induction. Patients receive either a subcutaneous injection of tafoxiparin or placebo once daily for up to one week before the scheduled delivery. The study is conducted to document the effect of tafoxiparin on cervical maturation and delivery time.

”The fact that the recruitment to the clinical study of tafoxiparin has been successfully completed in the midst of an ongoing pandemic is a clear sign of the great need for treatments that can reduce the risk of complications in mothers and children in connection to childbirth. We are now looking forward to the results from the study, which are expected to be presented before the end of the first half of the year,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

Karolinska Development's has indirect ownership in Dilafor via KDev Investments holdings of 30% of the shares in Dilafor.

