Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Albretsen

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Albretsen

Tools & Consumables, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in H M Albretsen Verktøysikring AS. Albretsen develops and manufactures products and solutions within fall protection for tools. Albretsen has a turnover of approximately MNOK 20 with good profitability and has 5 employees.

“Albretsen is the leading Norwegian player in the interesting niche of tool safety. Tools that drop from heights account for a large proportion of our workplace accidents in the Nordic region, which is why the demand for tool safety is steadily increasing and the market is growing rapidly", says Oscar Fredell, Head of Division Tools & Consumables. ”The company has a well-deserved high reputation in the industry and will therefore be a strong complement to our existing offer in tool safety, Zero Drop.”

”We are very much looking forward to joining Bergman & Beving which is a long-term owner with good industry knowledge and well suited to further develop the offer with us and continue to grow in tool safety", says the co-owner and CEO Henrik Carsten Albretsen who will continue as CEO of the company.

Closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 6 April 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President and CEO, phone +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, phone +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 6 April 2021.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

