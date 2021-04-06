Prepare Benefits Selects PlanSource to Deliver Modern Benefits Technology to Customers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource announced today that it has been selected by Prepare Benefits to provide a leading benefits administration platform and benefit services to customers in mid-to-large-sized organizations. Prepare Benefits delivers superior quality in benefits technology, employee education and custom communications to HR teams and their employees.



The companies have entered into a reseller partnership agreement in which Prepare Benefits will promote and sell the PlanSource platform to existing and prospective customers across all industries. Prepare Benefits chose PlanSource for its mobile and consumer-friendly benefits shopping experience and its investment in integrations with HCM platforms and insurance carriers.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new and existing clients to PlanSource," said Andrew Jennings, President of Prepare Benefits. "We believe in their commitment to providing an exceptional benefits experience that educates, empowers and drives value to HR teams and their employees. We know that this partnership will take us to the next level with the technology and services that we can provide to our clients."

PlanSource is a leading benefits technology platform that automates and simplifies every aspect of a customer's benefits program, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. PlanSource works with thousands of clients across all industries to provide a better benefits experience. Both organizations are committed to growth, service and offering best-in-class technology plus benefit services, which made the partnership a natural fit.

"We are pleased to welcome Prepare Benefits to our growing community of resellers," said Dayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer at PlanSource. "Combining our powerful technology platform with their tailored services and industry leadership will provide an unmatched experience to their customers."

About Prepare Benefits

Since 2013, Prepare Benefits has delivered superior quality in benefits technology, employee education, and custom communications to brokers, employer groups, and employees. Prepare Benefits is an integral extension of each client's HR department providing expertise in employee benefits administration. Instilling confidence by providing transparent, professional and accurate service through all aspects of the business. Learn more at preparebenefits.com

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.