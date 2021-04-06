FLYHT to Participate in Global Chinese Financial Forum on April 15

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that Alana Forbes, CFO, and Michael Li Fang, Vice President of China Operations, will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 8:10 AM PST (9:10 AM MT).



EVENT: Global Chinese Financial Forum, Investing in Innovation DATE: Thursday, April 15, 2021 TIME: 8:10 AM PST (9:10 AM MT) REGISTER: https://gcff-apr-2021.eventbrite.ca/?aff=FLY

GCFF is the largest conference that caters to the Chinese investment community in North America. Hosted by NAI Interactive Ltd., the bilingual online event will feature public and private company investment opportunities and will be broadcast in English and Mandarin Chinese.

The conference is virtual, with no cost or restrictions to attend. For more information on GCFF, please visit https://nai500.com/events/ or contact FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

An archived link to the presentation will be made available approximately one week after the live event under the investors section of FLYHT’s website at www.flyht.com/investors.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com investors@flyht.com

