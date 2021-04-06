Insights on the Geotextile Tubes Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Ace Geosynthetics, Fibertex Nonwovens & Geobera Among Others

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geotextile Tubes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geotextile Tubes estimated at US$ 2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $603.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Geotextile Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 603.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 930.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

Ace Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.

Geobera

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd

Global Synthetics Pty Ltd

Huesker

Koninklijke Tencate

Low & Bonar (Enka Solutions)

Naue GmbH & Co. Kg

Officine Maccaferri

Techfab India Industries Ltd

Tensar International

Titan Environmental Containment

Zebratube

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geotextile Tubes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

