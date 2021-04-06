NASDAQ: ACHC Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: ACHC shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) in April 2014 or earlier and continue to hold NASDAQ: ACHC shares, have certain options



In 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Acadia Healthcare Company Inc over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Acadia's business and operations, including by falsely stating that the quality of Acadia's U.K. operations gave it a "competitive strength" that would drive future growth and profitability, and by issuing false and misleading guidance regarding the Company's actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and earnings per share ("EPS"), and that as a result of defendants' false statements, Acadia stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $52 per share between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, and that while Acadia stock was trading at these allegedly artificially inflated prices, the Company's CEO and President sold 706,000 shares of their Acadia stock for proceeds of more than $35 million.



On April 1, 2019, a consolidated complaint was filed and on May 31, 2019 the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the complaint.



On January 20, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.







