Energy transition coalition ‘India H2 Alliance’ formed by industry majors

Global players commit to collaborate on building a hydrogen economy and supply chain in India



Chart Industries and Reliance Industries to act as steering group co-leads

Industry players to help develop hydrogen production and storage, industrial and transport use-cases

NEW DELHI, India and MUMBAI, India, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global energy and industrial majors have come together to form a new energy transition coalition, the India H2 Alliance (“IH2A”), focussed on commercializing hydrogen technologies and systems to build net-zero carbon pathways in India. The India H2 Alliance will work together to build the hydrogen economy and supply chain in India and help develop blue and green hydrogen production and storage as well as build hydrogen-use industrial clusters and transport use-cases with hydrogen-powered fuel cells. The India H2 Alliance will focus on industrial clusters, specifically steel, refineries, fertilizer, cement, ports and logistics; as well as heavy-duty transport use cases and the establishment of standards for storage and transport hydrogen in pressurized and liquified form.

The India H2 Alliance will work with the government on five areas – (1) develop a National Hydrogen Policy and Roadmap 2021-2030, (2) creation of a National H2 Taskforce and Mission in a public-private partnership format, (3) identify National Large H2 Demonstration-Stage Projects, (4) help create a national India H2 Fund and (5) create hydrogen-linked capacity covering hydrogen production, storage and distribution, industrial use-cases, transport use-cases and standards.

Commenting on the launch of the India H2 Alliance, Jillian Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) and founding member, said, “Proactive industry collaboration with the government is key to creating a hydrogen economy in India. Through India H2 Alliance, we will bring best-in-class hydrogen technology, equipment and know-how to create a hydrogen supply chain in India, and in many cases, ‘Made in India’. By prioritizing national hydrogen demonstration projects, innovations to further reduce the cost of hydrogen will become prominent, locally.”

Commenting on the focus of the India H2 Alliance, Anurag Pandey, R&D Team Lead, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “India needs to identify and execute large-scale hydrogen demonstration projects if it wants to be part of the global supply chain for hydrogen. Beyond R&D pilots, India needs ‘hydrogen-valley’ style national initiatives across a region like a high-traffic industrial freight corridor, with multiple use-cases. Such hydrogen-related systems projects are strategic for India’s energy transition plans, linking closely with renewables and battery-technology. These require multiple industry players to come together and form consortia to implement such projects. IH2A will take the lead on such initiatives.”

The India H2 Alliance will have a panel of hydrogen experts and a IH2A secretariat to support member companies. The IH2A Secretariat will be run by consulting firm FTI Consulting.

About India H2 Alliance (IH2A)

The India H2 Alliance is an industry coalition of global and Indian companies committed to the creation of a hydrogen value-chain and economy in India. IH2A intends to collaborate with private sector partners, the government and the public to ensure that costs of hydrogen production are brought down, a local supply chain for hydrogen and related applications grows and India is able to achieve its net-zero carbon ambitions by developing a hydrogen economy that complements its national renewable energy and EV/battery-technology plans. More information on IH2A and its activities, will shortly be available at www.IH2A.com.

Contact

Sabrina Sidhu

FTI Consulting

M: +91 9875981777

Sabrina.sidhu@fticonsulting.com

Pragya Gupta

FTI Consulting

M: +91 8130260865

Pragya.gupta@fticonsulting.com