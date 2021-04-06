Marathon Gold Reports Additional Berry Drill Results

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report results from the latest drill holes completed under the 2021 exploration program at the Valentine Gold Project, central Newfoundland (the “Project”). These latest results represent fire assay data from fifteen drill holes located within the 1.5 kilometre long Berry Zone. Highlights include:



All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 1.

Matt Manson, President & CEO commented: “These fifteen holes released today represent the second batch of drill results from this year’s $10.5 million exploration program at the Valentine Gold Project. Each of these holes is from the 1.5 kilometre long Berry Zone, and represent infill drill holes both close to the main contact at the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and further out into the hanging-wall rocks where mineralization is expected to become more intermittent. The results continue to demonstrate a large gold mineralizing system at Berry. The first mineral resource estimate at Berry based on 42,000 metres of drilling completed to the end of 2020 is currently being finalized and is expected to be released shortly. A total of 13,695 metres of drilling in 51 drill holes was completed with three rigs at the Valentine Gold Project prior to our annual spring shutdown on March 25th. The next batch of results from these drill holes is expected to be released very shortly. Drilling with our Newfoundland-based exploration team is scheduled to resume in mid-May and continue through to the end of the year.”

Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins. At the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits, as well as at the new Berry Zone, these QTP-Au veins form densely stacked and northwest plunging “Main Zone” envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging wall (northwest) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (“VLSZ”). The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend northeast-southwest within the hanging wall, parallel to the shear zone. Exploration drilling is generally undertaken in two orientations: down steeply towards the northwest at a high angle to the individual veins and down-plunge of the Main Zone stacking, or obliquely towards the southeast at a low angle of incidence to the individual veins and across the strike of Main Zone mineralization.

The results released today are derived from nine drillholes located between sections 13615E and 14000E at the western end of the Berry Zone and six drillholes in the Frozen Ear Pond Road area between sections 14780E and 14860E (Figures 2 and 3).

Eleven of the fifteen holes were oriented to the southeast from the hanging wall toward the footwall contact (VL-21-960, 961, 962, 963, 964, 966, 967, 970, 971, 972 and 974). The majority of these holes were set back further into the hanging-wall rocks than previously drilled, so as to intersect the footwall contact at a greater depth. The remaining four holes were oriented steeply down to the northwest testing for Main Zone type stacked QTP-Au mineralization close to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (VL-21-965, 968, 969 and 973).

All fifteen drill holes returned “significant” drill intercepts of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 1), and each drill hole returned additional intercepts with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the November 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project (see Marathon press release dated March 29, 2021). Figure 4 illustrates a characteristic distribution of gold grades from complete fire assay data in seven drill holes on section 14820E, including drill holes VL-21-965, VL-21-968 and VL-21-971 from this release.

Figure 1: Location Map, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee93f071-e315-4f1c-b227-53f24fb08072

Table 1: Significant Assay Intervals from Drill Hole Collars VL-21-960 to VL-21-974, Berry Zone, Valentine Gold Project

DDH Section Az Dip From To Core Length (m) True Thickness (m) Gold g/t Gold g/t (cut) VL-21-960 14860E 164 -65 90 96 6 5.10 1.93 123 124 1 0.85 1.33 136 138 2 1.70 3.50 154 155 1 0.85 1.11 VL-21-961 13950E 161 -69 70 71 1 0.85 1.39 76 77 1 0.85 1.20 VL-21-962 14800E 165 -64 57 58 1 0.85 0.99 70 71 1 0.85 0.80 116 124 8 6.80 1.72 134 135 1 0.85 1.22 139 140 1 0.85 18.26 146 148 2 1.70 1.21 199 200 1 0.85 0.79 230 232 2 1.70 1.40 VL-21-963 13790E 160 -66 66 70 4 3.40 0.91 128 130 2 1.70 9.28 196 197 1 0.85 0.89 239 241 2 1.70 1.49 264 269 5 4.25 0.78 284 285 1 0.85 3.13 293 297 4 3.40 0.72 VL-21-964 13950E 163 -70 60 61 1 0.85 0.74 85 86 1 0.85 1.72 125 126 1 0.85 0.85 218 220 2 1.70 0.70 VL-21-965 14820E 343 -80 33 35 2 1.80 0.85 92 94 2 1.80 1.12 122 124 2 1.80 12.52 Including 122 123 1 0.90 24.48 145 148 3 2.70 20.68 12.05 Including 145 146 1 0.90 55.87 30.00 156 176 20 18.00 2.57 Including 160 162 2 1.80 16.65 243 244 1 0.90 2.50 257 259 2 1.80 0.78 VL-21-966 13860E 164 -70 57 58 1 0.85 0.78 VL-21-967 13950E 164 -70 3.59 12 8.41 7.15 0.92 20 21 1 0.85 2.50 81 82 1 0.85 1.44 112 115 3 2.55 0.97 122 128 6 5.10 1.71 149 150 1 0.85 2.36 165 166 1 0.85 2.64 VL-21-968 14820E 350 -80 31 32 1 0.90 0.99 39 43 4 3.60 1.05 92 95 3 2.70 0.88 100 114 14 12.60 1.60 Including 113 114 1 0.90 11.23 123 124 1 0.90 0.76 144 149 5 4.50 6.97 Including 144 145 1 0.90 26.09 156 159 3 2.70 1.34 165 166 1 0.90 1.95 VL-21-969 13615E 347 -75 11 17 6 5.40 2.30 28 29 1 0.90 3.27 40 45 5 4.50 0.99 137 145 8 7.20 1.68 151 154 3 2.70 1.38 174 184 10 9.00 0.97 198 199 1 0.90 0.96 200 201 1 0.90 0.81 VL-21-970 14000E 161 -70 6 12 6 5.10 0.70 70 71 1 0.85 1.13 79 80 1 0.85 0.92 152 159 7 5.95 1.44 167 169 2 1.70 3.01 VL-21-971 14820E 165 -64 63 65 2 1.70 0.85 93 120 27 22.95 1.22 Including 102 103 1 0.85 12.73 149 159 10 8.50 0.69 166 167 1 0.85 2.02 VL-21-972 14000E 163 -70 109 110 1 0.85 1.02 175 176 1 0.85 0.92 VL-21-973 13640E 343 -78 20 22 2 1.80 1.35 70 71 1 0.90 1.00 92 101 9 8.10 3.45 Including 93 94 1 0.90 17.79 114 117 3 2.70 1.66 123 129 6 5.40 5.46 Including 128 129 1 0.90 26.48 134 136 2 1.80 10.12 149 194 45 40.50 1.84 1.79 Including 185 187 2 1.80 24.18 23.15 221 222 1 0.90 14.37 VL-21-974 14780E 164 -65 62 63 1 0.85 0.72 115 116 1 0.85 10.29 156 158 2 1.70 1.13 160 161 1 0.85 12.79 193 194 1 0.85 1.27 211 212 1 0.85 4.41 234 237 3 2.55 0.74

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon March 2020 Feasibility Study mine plan (see Marathon press release dated March 29, 2021). Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the November 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au.

Figure 2: Location of Berry Zone Exploration Drill Hole Collars VL-21-960 to VL-21-974 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f24e2bc6-33b5-4614-b2f3-7b859ed0aaa0

Figure 3: Cross Section 14820E (View NE) with Significant (>0.7 g/t Au) Intercepts, Berry Zone, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38b8c775-38f2-4e82-8efb-e68c1ec414f3.

Figure 4: Cross Section 14820E (View NE) with all Fire Assay Data, Berry Zone, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fc83aea-030f-44c9-b989-2cb7179d59aa.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Manager of Exploration for Marathon Gold Corporation. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. A March 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 30% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.58 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.92 Moz (32.59 Mt at 1.83 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.22 Moz (24.07 Mt at 1.57 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 1.00 Moz (18.25 Mt at 1.70 g/t Au). Please see Marathon’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

To find out more information on Marathon Gold Corporation and the Valentine Gold Project, please visit www.marathon-gold.com.

