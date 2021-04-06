Icanic Brands Announces Financial Results for Period Ended January 31, 2021: California Cannabis Operations Drive 65% Increase in Revenue From Last Year

Revenue of CAD$2.8 million – an increase of 65% from CAD$1.7 million for the same time last year





Gross margin increases to 41% vs 16% last year same time





Adjusted EBITDA of CAD$92,481





Financial results are not inclusive of the current in-progress move to the Concord, CA facility, which is more than double the size, as well as the 2nd automated pre-roll machine which is expected to arrive in 2021 Calendar Q2.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, today reports its financial results for the period ended January 31st, 2021. All currency references used in this news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

Mr. Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic commented, “I am really proud of what the entire team accomplished even during this global pandemic. We were able to grow revenues significantly from the same time last year while improving our gross margin dramatically. Our plan was always to build a sustainable foundation with a superior gross margin profile in the calendar year of 2020 and these quarterly results show that we are well on our way. As we continue to look to 2021, we will no doubt turn our attention to growth both organically through our leading brands as well as taking advantage of opportunities in the market that will help us accomplish our goals quicker.”

Summary of 2021 Developments:

, 2021, from the same time period last year The company received over $1,000,000 cash injection via exercise of warrants





Mr. Mark Smith joined Icanic Brands as Executive Chairman



About Icanic Brands Company, Inc.



Icanic Brands Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.icaninc.com.

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula™, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

For more information about Ganja Gold, visit their website at www.ganjagold.com

ICANIC BRANDS COMPANY INC.

Per: “Brandon Kou”

Chief Executive Officer

