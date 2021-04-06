New Version of Ubersmith Subscription Management Software Ties in Salesforce.com, Opens Payments, Offers Mobile Web Experience

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, a leader in subscription management software for the cloud, today announced the 4.6 version of its product that adds integration with Salesforce.com, opens its Plugin Framework for payments and provides a new experience for usage on mobile devices.





“We’re providing our users with new capabilities for advancing their business operations and improving how they serve their customers,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “Integrating with Salesforce customer relationship management and extending how we work with payment services provide higher levels of automation and flexibility for subscription-based businesses in the cloud and beyond.”





Following are features in the new version.





With its Salesforce.com integration, customer and contact information contained in Ubersmith can be exported to a Salesforce account. Support is provided for the initial mass export of the data, along with ongoing export of incremental changes made such as new items and existing items that are modified.





A Custom Payment Integration software development kit (SDK) has been added to the Ubersmith Plugin Framework so that custom credit card, automated clearing house (ACH) and instant payment notification (IPN)-style payment processing gateways can be integrated with Ubersmith.





Improved handling of PayPal eCheck payments is included, with support for delayed approval and decline so that those are handled smoothly.





A new mobile-optimized user experience for the Ubersmith Client Manager and Support Manager enables users to access information related to customer profiles and support tickets on their mobile devices.





The release also includes support for OnApp v6.3 of its cloud management platform and GlobalPay 3D Secure 2.0.





Ubersmith provides an easily customizable, integrated and modular software suite for subscription billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure management and ticketing. A plug-in system provides flexibility for extending and integrating other software used as part of business operations.





Ubersmith provides an application programming interface (API) and software development kit (SDK) to enable customers and partners to easily integrate other systems and programs with the Ubersmith suite.





Live Launch Event

Ubersmith is hosting a launch event on April 7 at 1 pm Eastern time that will include an overview of key version 4.6 features and a demonstration of the Salesforce.com integration and mobile website version with signup available here.





About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include DataBank, Endurance, Grafana, Namecheap, NS1, T5 and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com.