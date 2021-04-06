NeuShield Announces Appointment of John McCormack to its Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, today announced the appointment of John McCormack as an investor and new member of the company board of directors. McCormack brings more than 30 years of building equity and technology experience, including his roles as former CEO of Forcepoint, interim CEO and Chairman at AppRiver and Fidelis Cybersecurity, and senior leadership roles at Symantec, Sygate and Cisco. John currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Ping Identity.



“John’s deep technology and security experience and leadership roles scaling enterprise businesses at various stages and sizes will be a valuable addition to our board of directors,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “We’re excited to add his expertise to the board as we transform how businesses quickly regain access to servers and desktops after a ransomware attack.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with the founders and several key employees from NeuShield previously and am excited to join such a talented team,” said John McCormack. “The ability to truly do a One-Click Restore following a ransomware or any malware attack for that matter is a game-changer that addresses a significant pain point in the market today, and I’m excited to invest and help contribute to the market momentum of this innovative technology.”

NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what competitive ransomware solutions offer as covered by Cyber Security Magazine in a recent review. NeuShield’s anti-ransomware technology allows organizations to recover damaged data without a backup utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files and ensure instant recovery of important data as reviewed by eWEEK. This new approach allows customers to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat because NeuShield protects the data, rather than try and find specific threats, without requiring continuous updates and without signatures.

Last month NeuShield was named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021 and was ranked No. 9 among the world’s leading security companies.

NeuShield Data Sentinel is offered through NeuShield’s partner network and available for download.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Businesses and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable, and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield.

