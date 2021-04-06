Global Diversified Marketing Group Re-Brands Company Website as All New Snack Marketplace

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to debut the re-brand of our website properties at 360worldsnacks.com as a one stop snack pantry which will define us as a new exciting snack marketplace. We eagerly invite all of our valued customers and shareholders to visit the new site and explore the innovative features and listings that have been added and will continue to be added throughout the year.



The new site will start off with our popular branded items and we'll be adding other brands and high velocity products and snacks to this marketplace within the next 120 days. Our initial goal will be to reach 500 different SKUs carried on the platform to please the discerning tastes and preferences of as many different consumers as we possibly can.

To further enhance the value of GDMK product offerings we will provide 2-day free shipping all across the United States. For orders that reach $50 in the cart, we'll also give the consumer an option to add any additional items/SKUs to the cart at a special promotion off the listed price. Why? Because we LOVE our customers and we want to make it easy and fun to have their favorite gourmet snacks ordered and delivered right to their snack pantries!

CEO Paul Adler commented, “With the rapidly growing popularity of the Global Diversified Marketing Group premium snack food lines we knew it was time to rebrand our website to make it a much more inviting and user-friendly experience for all visitors. Since we have so many different kinds of great customers, all with different preferences in the snack food world, we also decided to make a commitment to listing as many different high-quality gourmet items as possible so that everyone can find their favorite choices. Order fulfillment will be easier than ever with special discounts on products when you order more. Enjoy!

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

