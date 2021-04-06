Clark Capital Welcomes Jim Warren as Chief Operating Officer

Philadelphia, PA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, announced that Jim Warren has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

Jim brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins Clark Capital from SEI, where he served as Head of Platforms and Solutions of their Global Wealth Management Services division. During his over 20-year tenure at SEI, he was responsible for managing platforms across their wealth management, banking, investment management and hedge fund businesses.

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic firm and culture,” said Warren. “Together with my colleagues, I look forward to finding new ways we can better serve Clark Capital’s advisors and their clients.”

Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark, Jim will join Clark Capital’s Executive Team. He will also work closely with the firm’s Technology Team to continue streamlining and enhancing the firm’s capabilities.

Jim’s hire comes during a period of steady, organic growth for the firm. Clark Capital has grown its assets under management from $3 billion in 2015 to a new all-time high, reaching over $23.6 billion as of February 28, 2021.

“Jim’s depth of industry knowledge will help us continue to build scale and deliver asset management excellence to advisors and their clients,” said Brendan Clark, CFA®, Chief Executive Officer. “His experience as a strategic leader in our industry will be a great asset to Clark Capital, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $23.6 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients.

Portfolio managers utilize both a relative strength, top-down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

Clark Capital Management Group is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. For more information, visit navigatorfunds.com, ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of 2/28/2021, includes sub-advised assets.