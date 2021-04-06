Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants

Company announcement no. 10/2021 April 6th, 2021

Columbus A/S hereby announces that totally, 5,309,200 warrants have been exercised by a number of employees, senior executives and board members. The warrants were granted as part of the Company’s warrant program.

Columbus has decided to cash settle 655,068 warrants according to the agreed warrant terms by a total payment of DKK 1,731,028, corresponding to the difference between exercise price and the average listed price of Columbus’ shares at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S in the period of 10 trading days prior to the date of written notice of exercise and the exercise price. Hereof Columbus has cash settled 90,000 warrants exercised by board member Peter Skov Hansen and 90,000 warrants exercised by board member Karina Kirk.

The remaining warrants will be settled by issuing new totally 4,654,132 new shares. The capital increase and share issue will take place in two tranches. Columbus has today decided finally to implement an increase of the share capital by DKK 4,449,000 (nom.), corresponding to 3,559,200 shares of DKK 1.25 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. Second tranche of the capital increase and share issue is expected to be on 9 April 2021.

The capital increase is thus subscribed without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders or others. The shares subscribed are ordinary shares without special rights.

The subscription price for the new shares is DKK 8.99 for 599,200 shares, DKK 12,3 for 1,878,000 shares, 13,15 for 1,052,000 shares and 15,08 for 30,000 shares. The proceeds to Columbus A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 42,772,408.

After registration of the new shares in tranche 1, the share capital of Columbus A/S will amount to DKK 160,226,665 (nom.) equal to 128,181,332 shares of DKK 1.25.

Each share of DKK 1.25 (nom.) will carry one vote on the General Meeting in Columbus A/S. The new shares will be eligible for dividends and other rights from the time of registration at the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase at the Danish Business Authority. The company will publish the updated Articles of Association when the capital increase has been registered by the Danish Business Authority.

The capital increase and the cash settlement will have no impact on the announced expectations for 2021.

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

