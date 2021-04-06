TAB Bank’s Gina Mackenzie Named to Northeast Chapter of IFA Board / Chairperson of Women’s Division

OGDEN, Utah, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce that Gina Mackenzie of the bank’s business development team has been added to the Board of Directors for the Northeast Chapter of the International Factoring Association (IFA) and will also serve as the Chairperson for the Chapter’s newly formed Women’s Division.



Gina currently serves as TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in New York City. She is responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Northeast region of the United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.

Gina brings to these positions a wealth of experience in factoring along with her vast contact base and a solid commitment to advancing the chapter’s efforts. As chairperson of the Northeast Chapter of IFA Women’s Division, Gina will help increase membership and plan upcoming women’s division events.



The first event scheduled for the Women’s Division is May 18, 2021. The event will be held jointly with the newly created Women’s Divisions of the Southeast Chapter of IFA and the Southern California Chapter of the IFA. A future joint event is scheduled for September 29, 2021, with these three chapters and the Women’s Division of the New York Institute of Credit.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34d2e6c8-9104-4e78-ac0e-aa45dd23a7e3