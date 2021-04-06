Company announcement no. 11/2021 April 6th, 2021

Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants





Company announcement





Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name: Ib Kunøe Senior management employee’s position: Chairman of the Board ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 90,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 1,183,500





Name: Sven Madsen Senior management employee’s position: Deputy Chairman of the Board ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 180,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 2,367,000





Name: Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 60,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 539,400









Name: Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 270,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 3,550,500





Name: Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code: DK0010268366 Type of security: Shares Nature of transaction: Subscription Trading date: 30 March 2021 Number of securities traded: 700,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded: 8,610,000

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO





For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment