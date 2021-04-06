Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 11/2021         April 6th, 2021
Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name:Ib Kunøe
Senior management employee’s position:Chairman of the Board
ISIN code:DK0010268366
Type of security:Shares
Nature of transaction:Subscription
Trading date:30 March 2021
Number of securities traded:90,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded:1,183,500
  


Name:Sven Madsen
Senior management employee’s position:Deputy Chairman of the Board
ISIN code:DK0010268366
Type of security:Shares
Nature of transaction:Subscription
Trading date:30 March 2021
Number of securities traded:180,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded:2,367,000
  


Name:Hans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
ISIN code:DK0010268366
Type of security:Shares
Nature of transaction:Subscription
Trading date:30 March 2021
Number of securities traded:60,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded:539,400




Name:Hans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
ISIN code:DK0010268366
Type of security:Shares
Nature of transaction:Subscription
Trading date:30 March 2021
Number of securities traded:270,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded:3,550,500


Name:Hans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s position: Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
ISIN code:DK0010268366
Type of security:Shares
Nature of transaction:Subscription
Trading date:30 March 2021
Number of securities traded:700,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded:8,610,000

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

