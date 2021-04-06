|Company announcement no. 11/2021 April 6th, 2021
Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants
Company announcement
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name:
|Ib Kunøe
|Senior management employee’s position:
|Chairman of the Board
|ISIN code:
|DK0010268366
|Type of security:
|Shares
|Nature of transaction:
|Subscription
|Trading date:
|30 March 2021
|Number of securities traded:
|90,000
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded:
|1,183,500
|Name:
|Sven Madsen
|Senior management employee’s position:
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|ISIN code:
|DK0010268366
|Type of security:
|Shares
|Nature of transaction:
|Subscription
|Trading date:
|30 March 2021
|Number of securities traded:
|180,000
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded:
|2,367,000
|Name:
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position:
|Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
|ISIN code:
|DK0010268366
|Type of security:
|Shares
|Nature of transaction:
|Subscription
|Trading date:
|30 March 2021
|Number of securities traded:
|60,000
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded:
|539,400
|Name:
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position:
|Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
|ISIN code:
|DK0010268366
|Type of security:
|Shares
|Nature of transaction:
|Subscription
|Trading date:
|30 March 2021
|Number of securities traded:
|270,000
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded:
|3,550,500
|Name:
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position:
|Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
|ISIN code:
|DK0010268366
|Type of security:
|Shares
|Nature of transaction:
|Subscription
|Trading date:
|30 March 2021
|Number of securities traded:
|700,000
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded:
|8,610,000
Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
For further information, please contact:
Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00
