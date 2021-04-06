Emerging Markets Report: Four-Play

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured Company is a little different than those we normally cover. In fact, its business model is so unique that we may never have another deal quite like it.

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. (CSE:CAT) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of Strategic North American mineral projects. The highly diversified Company has already secured four significant properties of merit in highly prospective areas of known mineralized potential and historical production.

That’s the cold intro. The exciting part is that the Company’s four projects are not just in regions known for high potential and past production, they are also pursuing metals of tremendous value.

Let’s take a look at the four project inside CAT Strategic Metals:

The Rim Rock Project. Located in Northern Nevada, this is a gold (Au) & silver (Ag) Project located in the prolific Carlin Trend, 1,112 hectare consolidated claim package. Assay results with silver values up to 262 g/t and tungsten (W) values of up to 1,500 g/t.

The Gold Jackpot Project

Also in mineral rich Nevada, this is a copper, silver, gold and tellurium (Te) project located in the Pequop Gold-Copper Trend. A 535 hectare consolidated claim package with a total of 62 claims. Assay results with gold values up to 16 g/t, silver 239 g/t, tellurium 4 kg/ton.

The South Preston Project

Saskatchewan, Canada based Uranium project located in the prolific Athabasca Basin. The 28,395 hectares Athabasca Basin is known as the world's leading source of high-grade uranium.

The Burntland Project

Located in New Brunswick, Canada this is a copper, silver and gold project near Bathurst VMS district, 780 hectares consolidated claim package. Assay results with copper value up to 16.3% & silver values of up to 220 g/t.

As time goes on we hope to fully showcase each of these projects, the current market opportunity and the leadership behind the digs.

Right now, what you need to know about CAT Strategic Metals Corp is that a share of the Company is also truly a four-play of mining operations for some of the world's most desired minerals.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $16,000 by Investing Channel on behalf of CAT Strategic Metal Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

