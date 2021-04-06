At 4.6% CAGR, Global Pulp Market Size Projected to Reach USD 64,930 Million by 2026: Outlook 2020 by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Pulp Market By Type (Mechanical Pulp, Chemical Pulp, and Others), By Application (Printing & Writing, Corrugating Materials, Tissue, Wrapping Paper, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Pulp Market was estimated at USD 59,620.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 64,930.0 Million by 2026. The global Pulp Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026”.

The Global Pulp Market Is Fueled By The Demand For Printing & Writing, Corrugating Materials, and Wrapping Paper Growth Across The World.

Pulp is a clean, renewable, and biodegradable raw material made from wood. Paper, tissue, sheet, and specialized paper will all be made from it, making them fully organic bioproducts. Paper Pulp is a raw material used in the production of paper. Fibers that are man-made, mineral, or vegetable can be used in this substance. Pulp from wood is used to make the bulk of the paper. Paper is an integral part of everyday life and has been around for a long time. The pulp market is expected to rise due to increased demand from printing & writing applications.

Industry Major Market Players

Oji Paper

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Packaging Corporation of America

International Paper

WestRock

Nippon Paper Group

Shandong Sun Paper Industry

UPM-Kymmene

Mitsubishi Paper Mills

Stora Enso

The global economy and market situation in major sectors around the world have been impacted by COVID-19's outbreak in 2020. The pandemic scenario has resulted in restrictions in manufacturing operations, trading policies, supply-chain instability, and other incidents in the global lockout. Pulp's key end-use application industries, such as printing and writing, corrugating products, tissue, and wrapping paper, were also affected during this situation. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered this image. Since introducing draconian steps to suppress the outbreak, China is now in the early stages of recovery. In the United States and Europe, the delayed reaction is rapidly transforming into a solid and all-encompassing response. The economic effect of these policies would be particularly damaging, and they have greatly increased the risk of a recession. The world economy has already begun to show signs of significant weakening, and the probability and magnitude of a downturn have increased exponentially. The high-growth pulp industry is expected to slow down in 2020 due to slow demand from end-use sectors. On the other hand, the economy is improving, and companies have resumed activities with restricted capabilities and in compliance with government regulations. Both end-use industries are expected to be fully operational by the beginning of 2021, resulting in high demand for pulp. As a result, over the projected period, demand is projected to rise at a rapid pace. Several applicants from the printing and publishing, corrugating materials, and paper industries have supported the use of pulp products as a way to improve the quality of their products.

The growing application of pulp in the field of printing & writing, corrugating materials, tissue, and wrapping paper industry is expected to propel market growth in the upcoming years.

The demand for pulp is expected to be driven by the growing technological advancement in the paper products industry. Growing technical advancements in the field of paper-based products have made it possible to produce a processed paper that is stronger and more durable than plastic packaging materials. Packaging paper is gaining popularity in several sectors, including food and consumer goods. Increasing understanding of environmental concerns such as biodegradability, global warming, and health problems caused by plastic packaging materials are also influencing market development. One of the largest users of paper products is the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. Pulp is used in a variety of applications in the printing & writing, corrugating materials, tissue, and wrapping paper industry. As a result, the growing market for pulp in the corrugating materials industry is a major growth driver. In addition, the rapid growth of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) market has increased product demand. Due to busy schedules, a change in preference for off-premises food consumption is expected to push product demand even higher. Furthermore, the supply of freshly prepared food in franchises and food trucks has increased, adding to the demand. For example, the fast-food giant McDonald's delivers all of its orders in paper packages. Major developments in pulp technology, as well as significant investments by leading research and development manufacturers, are expected to propel the global pulp market in the upcoming years. However, the rise in digital media may hamper the global pulp market.

The global pulp market is segmented as type, and application. By type, the global market is divided into mechanical pulp, chemical pulp, and others. In 2019, the chemical pulp segment was accounted for the largest market revenue share more than 70% among the other segments. Chemical pulping provides high-quality papers because the chemical cooking dissolves much of the lignin and hemicelluloses in the wood, allowing the cellulose fibers to detach more easily. The rise in demand for chemical pulp is expected to propel the global pulp market in the upcoming years. Based on application, the global market is divided into printing & writing, corrugating materials, tissue, wrapping paper, and others. In 2019, corrugating materials segment was accounted for the largest market revenue share more than 30% among the other segments. Geographically, the global pulp market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific represents a higher demand for the pulp market followed by the European region. The Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the leading producers and users of pulp, due to growing domestic demand, and convenient access to capital. One of the main uses of pulp in this field is the paper manufacturing industry. India and China are the major manufacturers of paper and major consumers of the pulps which in interns led the growth in this region. Furthermore, the arrival of big players is projected to increase demand even further. The strong involvement of prominent suppliers of pulp, as well as private company investment in the production and growth of R&D operations, are all planned to drive the province's demand for pulp.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is pulp?

Pulp is a clean, renewable, and biodegradable raw material made from wood. Paper, tissue, sheet, and specialized paper will all be made from it, making them fully organic bioproducts. Paper Pulp is a raw material used in the production of paper. Fibers that are man-made, mineral, or vegetable can be used in this substance. Pulp from wood is used to make the bulk of the paper. Paper is an integral part of everyday life and has been around for a long time. The pulp market is expected to rise due to increased demand from printing & writing applications.

What are the key factors driving pulp market expansion?

The demand for pulp is expected to be driven by the growing technological advancement in the paper products industry. Growing technical advancements in the field of paper-based products have made it possible to produce a processed paper that is stronger and more durable than plastic packaging materials. Packaging paper is gaining popularity in several sectors, including food and consumer goods. Increasing understanding of environmental concerns such as biodegradability, global warming, and health problems caused by plastic packaging materials are also influencing market development.

What will be the value of the global pulp market during 2020- 2026?

The global pulp market is anticipated to generate revenue of about USD 64,930.0 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2020 and 2026.

Which region will make notable contributions towards global pulp market revenue?

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific represents a higher demand for the pulp market followed by the European region.

This report segments the pulp market as follows:

Global Pulp Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Mechanical Pulp

Chemical Pulp

Others

Global Pulp Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Printing & Writing

Corrugating Materials

Tissue

Wrapping Paper

Others

