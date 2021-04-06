Albireo to Participate in the Needham 20th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced participation in the upcoming Needham 20th Annual Healthcare Conference on April 12-15. Albireo executives taking part will include Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer and Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer. The team will participate in a fireside chat on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET, which will be available on-demand on the Albireo Media & Investors page at ir.albireopharma.com, as well as hosting meeting with investors throughout the conference.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578