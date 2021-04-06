GOLFTEC Launches GOLFTEC Cares with Club Donation Program and aims to exceed $2 Million in Charitable Giving for 2021

Denver, CO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, is proud to introduce GOLFTEC Cares, a charitable initiative with a mission to unite communities through golf and drive the game towards greater accessibility, diversity, and long-lasting charitable impact. With over $2 million in charitable giving in 2020, GOLFTEC is aiming for an even greater impact in 2021 and beyond.

Diversity and inclusion are essential to the game's health, and growth, which is why GOLFTEC is launching GOLFTEC Cares with a “Clubs for a Cause” donation program. When you donate your clubs, 100% of the money raised will go to organizations like Black Girls Golf, Solich Caddie & Leadership Academy, and other efforts to make the game more diverse and accessible.

“The future of golf is in our hands. We must create a culture that demands diversity and inclusion,” said GOLFTEC CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Assell. “With the launch of GOLFTEC Cares and the “Clubs for a Cause” program, we are using our passion for the game to drive change and make golf accessible to everyone.”

For an even greater impact, GOLFTEC Cares is working with several incredible partners in the golf industry, like Mizuno, PING, 2nd Swing, and others, who are united to make golf inclusive and inviting for all by matching the value of donated clubs.

The find more information about GOLFTEC’s “Clubs for a Cause” donation program, go to golftec.com/clubs-for-a-cause.

To find more information about GOLFTEC Cares, you can watch this short video https://vimeo.com/532437286 or go to golftec.com/cares.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is built to offer a place where golfers of all ages and ability levels can work with an expert in golf instruction to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. And with the aid of technology that gives our students and coaches instant and data-driven feedback, we’re helping people find their potential in ways that accelerate the improvement journey. With millions of lessons given and more than 200 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

Attachments