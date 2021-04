AMMO, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Projection in Excess of $27 Million Reflecting 178% Year-Over-Year Growth.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, anticipates reporting quarterly revenue of $27 million for its 1st Quarter of the 2022 Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021, representing 178% growth as compared to its prior year fiscal first quarter.



“We are pleased to start off our 2022 Fiscal Year by advancing into another quarter of strong revenue growth.” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that, “we continue to build on our progress with our company-wide efforts to supply our customers with our premier products. The refinement and expansion of our product offerings, coupled with our team’s strategic capacity increase initiatives continue to bolster AMMO’s ability to address historical market demand, driving revenue as we strive to increase shareholder value.”

The Company will be updating guidance as the previously announced GunBroker.com transaction comes into focus such that it has an impact on our first quarter results.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com .

