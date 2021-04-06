Logiq Receives Conditional Approval to List on the NEO Exchange

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and fintech solutions, has received Conditional Approval to list its common stock on the NEO Exchange (NEO) in Canada in connection with its previously announced proposed initial public offering. Final Approval is subject to Logiq fulfilling all remaining conditions and listing requirements.

Upon completion, Logiq’s common stock will be listed on a senior Canadian exchange enabling increased exposure to retail and institutional investors. Logiq’s common stock will continue to trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX market.

“This conditional approval confirms we are moving closer to our listing on the NEO,” stated Brent Suen, executive chairman and president of Logiq. “As a Tier 1 Canadian exchange, NEO exemplifies how state-of-the-art exchange trading technology can help increase investor confidence and visibility, improve liquidity, and elevate our company’s global profile.”

Since January of last year, Logiq acquired three leading eCommerce platforms and expanded its global presence. Its product offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

Logiq’s customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of SMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 1000 companies. Among the company’s notable customers are QuinStreet (a marketing technology company), Purple (the creator of the renowned Purple mattress) and Sunrun (a solar company).

Logiq recently engaged Toronto-based Mackie Research Capital Corporation, one of Canada’s largest and long-established independent full-service investment firms, as its Canadian capital markets advisor.

There can be no assurance that Logiq will satisfy all remaining applicable requirements for listing its common shares on NEO, that its application for listing will be approved or that a receipt for its final prospectus will be issued.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq subsidiary provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel™ technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

Logiq’s AppLogiq™ platform-as-a-service enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq ™ offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq ™ offers hyper-local food delivery services.

For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com .



Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This news release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements regarding Logiq’s proposed NEO listing and its initial public offering of Units.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete the initial public offering, the failure to receive final approval from NEO, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements" and “Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus, as well as other risks described in Logiq’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Logiq’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, President

Logiq, Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact