QCI Expands Sales and Marketing Team to Accelerate Growth and Advance Enterprise Adoption of Quantum Computing

LEESBURG, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has expanded its executive team with sales and marketing leaders that position the company for immediate and long-term growth. QCI named iconic tech sales leader, Dave Morris, as its chief revenue officer, and tech marketing veteran Rebel Brown as vice president of marketing. With these hires, the company plans to accelerate the integration of quantum into enterprise problem solving, an effort that’s already well underway.



“It is extremely validating for QCI’s business model to attract such accomplished professionals leading our sales and marketing efforts,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “Both bring a wealth of experience with the world’s largest computing companies and most exciting startups. The combination makes them so incredibly powerful for our efforts. Equally significant, both Dave and Rebel have broken ground in new areas of software and emerging technologies like QCI is doing in quantum. We are confident that the expanded team will accelerate our growth and advance quantum computing in the enterprise ahead of industry predictions.”

Dave Morris has over 20 years of success leading regional, national, and international sales strategy, business development and execution, including significant roles with Cisco Systems and Intel. He previously was chief revenue officer of Airspace Systems, Inc., a leader in the drone detection and analytics space. Dave has a proven ability to set a clear vision and deliver meaningful results. He has prepared and adapted large sales teams to drive change and exploit technology evolution, both critical elements in quantum computing.

“I am excited to join a team of accomplished professionals who are blazing the path to bring real value to the business community through QCI’s ready-to-run quantum software,” explained Morris. “I am honored to be QCI’s face to the business community at this pivotal inflection in the evolution of quantum computing. It is a rare opportunity to change computing at a fundamental level and apply it to real-word business problems. I look forward to working with progressive businesses who appreciate the potential of quantum to drive competitive advantage and boost results.”

Rebel Brown has helped myriad U.S. and European advanced tech companies create, enter and lead markets. She brings deep expertise in strategy, product marketing/management and positioning. Rebel has helped raise more than $500M in startup funding, launched innovative technologies in software systems, development and HPC, and supported successful exits to companies like Apple, IBM, EMC, SGI and BEA. Along the way, Rebel helped introduce Unix to the commercial marketplace, launched the first open systems management platforms and put C++ objects on the map.

“I’ve successfully launched some of the most advanced tech throughout my career and have never seen a shift as potentially impactful as quantum computing,” said Rebel Brown. “QCI has quickly established itself as the market leader in ready-to-run quantum software. Like any early market, the hardest part can be separating hype from reality. I am excited to join the QCI team because of the company’s commitment to demystifying the technology, and bringing the power of quantum to all users, not just quantum scientists, through real-world solutions that improve business results today.”

QCI’s flagship quantum software, Qatalyst™ , puts the power of quantum techniques for classical computing into the hands of non-quantum experts for solving critical business problems today. Qatalyst is the first to drive computational results on any quantum or classical computer without any new programming or low-level coding, quantum experts or exorbitantly long and costly development cycles. Qatalyst is now commercially available to support the QikStart™ Program , QCI’s initiative to accelerate the real-world use cases for quantum computing.

QCI is unique in its capability to access a variety of quantum computers, including D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti, through Amazon’s Braket.

To learn more about QCI and how Qatalyst can deliver results for your business today, go to www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

