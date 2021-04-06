New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Research Report by Type, by End-user - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045472/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market is expected to grow from USD 28,737.69 Million in 2020 to USD 41,176.73 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Clinical Laboratory Tests to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Type , the Clinical Laboratory Tests Market studied across Basic metabolic panel tests, BUN creatinine tests, Complete Blood Count, Comprehensive metabolic panel tests, Electrolytes testing, HbA1c tests, HGB/HCT tests, Lipid panel tests, Liver panel tests, and Renal panel tests. The Liver panel tests further studied across Autoimmune disorders, Bile duct obstruction, Bone disease, Hepatitis, Liver Cancer, and Liver Cirrhosis.



Based on End-user, the Clinical Laboratory Tests Market studied across Central Laboratories and Primary Clinics.



Based on Geography, the Clinical Laboratory Tests Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market including Abbott Laboratories, Associated Regional and University Pathologists, Inc., Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH, Biosino Bio-technology and Science Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc, Cinven, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., DaVita Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., Fullerton Healthcare Corporation Limited, Healthscope, KingMed Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), LifeLabs, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Merck KgaA, Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc, Novartis International AG, OPKO Health, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen .N.V., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Laboratory Tests Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



