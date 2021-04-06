The Global E-learning Market is expected to grow by $ 147.79 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-learning Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095418/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the learning process enhancements in academic sector and rise in cost effective content development. In addition, rising adoption of gamification is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-learning market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The e-learning market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• Corporate

• K12



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising student engagement in classrooms through gamification as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.. Also, the e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

