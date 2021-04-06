The Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market is expected to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045374/?utm_source=GNW

90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. Our report on mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the risk minimization factor through outsourcing and maximizing profits in facility operations. In addition, risk minimization through outsourcing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India market analysis includes end-user segment, service segment.



The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India is segmented as below:

By End User

• Commercial

• Government

• Residential



By Service

• Consulting and Engineering

• Maintenance and Support

• System Integration



This study identifies growth in real estate sector as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India covers the following areas:

• Mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India sizing

• Mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India forecast

• Mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India vendors that include Blue Star Ltd., BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., INI Infrastructure & Engineering, Meinhardt Group, Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Powergen Pvt. Ltd., TATA projects, VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and WSP Global Inc. Also, the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045374/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________