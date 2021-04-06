Global Gas Compressors Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Compressors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas compressors market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A gas compressor refers to a mechanical device that increases the static pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. Some of the commonly used gas compressors include positive displacement and dynamic gas compressors. Positive displacement compressors include reciprocating and rotary variants that compress the gas by confining it in a closed space and increasing the pressure.

On the other hand, the dynamic compressor consists of an axial and centrifugal compressor that compresses the gas through the mechanical action of rotating vanes or impellers. These compressors are commonly used for gases, such as ethylene, fluorine, argon, hydrogen, nitrogen, xenon and silane. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including general manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, mining, chemicals and petrochemicals and power generation.



Significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of gas compressors for the processing and transportation of renewable energy resources, such as natural gas, over long distances, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, they are also used in hospitals during surgical procedures and in air filtration duct systems for maintaining the air quality and preventing contaminations and infections.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient portable compressors for automation in industrial plants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing variants with improved storage tanks, enhanced performance capabilities, minimal maintenance requirements and fuel consumption, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gas compressors market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



