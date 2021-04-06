Capital Power announces date for release of its first quarter 2021 results and update regarding its annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (Capital Power or the Company) (TSX: CPX) will release its first quarter 2021 results before the markets open on April 30, 2021. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results.



Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (change of meeting room)

On April 29, 2021, Capital Power will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at 1:00 p.m. MT at the EPCOR Tower located at 10423 101 Street NW in Edmonton, Alberta. Due to difficulties arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will now be held on the 11th floor of the EPCOR Tower, which reflects a change of floor from that set out in Capital Power’s notice of meeting dated March 2, 2021. For additional details regarding the meeting and voting process, please refer to our amended notice of meeting and our management proxy circular dated March 2, 2021, which are available at www.capitalpower.com/AGM and www.sedar.com.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, Capital Power remains committed to doing its part to ensure the safety of our employees and stakeholders at this time. To limit the spread of COVID-19, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy. A live audio webcast will be available for interested parties to join via our website www.capitalpower.com.

Capital Power will be required to restrict access to the meeting on a first come basis in accordance with the Government of Alberta’s mandatory gathering restrictions. Shareholders who plan to attend the meeting in person will need to comply with our COVID-19 visitor requirements. Please see our management proxy circular for additional details.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact :