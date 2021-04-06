Huntington Announces Changes to Key Management and to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HEI) (the “Company” or “Huntington”) announced today changes to the directors and officers of the Company.



EXECUTIVE AND BOARD APPOINTMENTS.

Huntington is pleased to announce that Mr. Bryan Wilson has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. In addition, Joseph Mullin, Marc Sontrop and Mark Santarossa have been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.

Mr. Christopher Brown, P.Eng, the previous interim President and Chief Executive Officer will remain as an Advisor to the Board and Mr. Sameer Uplenchwar the interim Chief Financial Officer will remain in that role, but has resigned as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Frank Busch, a specialist on Indigenous First Nations Affairs will remain as a director of the Company.

Huntington would like to thank Mr. Uplenchwar and Mr. Brown for their contributions to the Company.

Bryan Wilson has over 37 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business in varying geographies, management and executive positions, and for major companies like Falconbridge, Shell Canada Resources, and Centerra Gold, plus a variety of junior exploration companies. In these roles, he was pivotal in the early exploration and development of the East Kemptville Tin Deposit (Nova Scotia), the Magino Gold Mine (Wawa, Ontario), and the Oksut Gold Mine (Turkey). Previously, Mr. Wilson was the CEO and President of St. Genevieve Resources Inc., and a director of Spider Resources, both of which were take-over targets in 2007-08 and 2010 respectively.

In addition, Mr. Wilson has 12 years of varied experience in the financial services sector, where he was a Financial Advisor with ScotiaMcleod, a Mining Analyst with C.M. Oliver and Dominick & Dominick Securities Inc. and a partner in Thames Capital, a boutique merchant bank. Mr. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Waterloo.

Joseph Mullin has served as the CEO of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. since August 2019. He is a Partner of Mount Arvon Partners LLC, and he was previously the CEO and director of Buckingham Copper Corp. He is an Independent Director of Pure Energy Minerals Limited and FireFox Gold Corp. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources and consulting. He began his career as a Financial Analyst in the Corporate Finance Department at Goldman Sachs, was a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

Marc Sontrop is the President and CCO of Toronto-based investment firm Interward Asset Management. He brings 20 years of diverse capital markets experience dealing with private and public investments across multiple sectors. Since joining Interward 15 years ago, Marc has gained strong analytical expertise researching and investing in a portfolio of small to mid-cap mining opportunities. These investments have been global in reach and cover multiple commodities. Previous experience includes sell-side equity research at BMO Capital Markets and banking at Scotia Capital. Marc is a CFA Charterholder and holds BComm and MBA degrees from McMaster University. Marc also serves on the board of AIM5 Ventures and a private US-based manufacturer of aerospace components.

Mark Santarossa brings over 15 years of mining experience in various corporate, capital markets and investment banking roles. He was recently appointed President of Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. and is also the Vice President of Corporate Development for Aurion Resources Ltd. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development for GT Gold Corp. Prior to joining Aurion, he was a Director at Origin Merchant Partners, Canada’s largest independent Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm based in Toronto. He also has deep capital markets experience, having worked at both bank-owned and independent Canadian investment dealers, devoting much of his career to the resource sector. Mark has an extensive list of institutional buy-side and corporate relationships. Mr. Santarossa holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

ABOUT THE BIRCH‐UCHI PROPERTY

The previously announced Birch‐Uchi Property covering an area of 11,280 hectares, bridges the territory of the First Nations Treaty 3 and Treaty 9, located 80 km east of Red Lake (see Location map)

This large property is contiguous with Great Bear Resources’ Red Lake North project, the South Bay Mine (past producing) property and Prosper Gold Corp’s Golden Sidewalk project, where recent glacial till samples have outlined a strong gold-in till anomaly measuring 3500 m by 300m that follows the trend of a regional unconformity that is also present in the Red Lake Gold District. The Golden sidewalk target is projected to cross the Birch-Uchi project Key-Hole Block of claims in a north to south direction with an estimated exploration target strike length of approximately 2.5 km. Other notable new active projects in the region include Pacton Gold’s Swain and ALX Resources’ Vixen projects.

The Birch-Uchi Key-Hole Block of claims is located near Boundary Gold Corp’s Jackson-Manion Mine, which historically produced 29,778 oz. Au, and Prosper Gold’s Bathurst Mine which produced 307 oz. Au. The Birch‐Uchi Property is underlain by mafic to felsic metavolcanics of the Birch‐Uchi greenstone belt and more than 10 km of the Swain Lake deformation zone. There are a total of 29 historic mineral showings on the property with notable results including a drill intercept of 63.5 g/t over 0.7 m at Surprise Lake Northwest, 30.6 g/t Au over 1.3 m in a channel sample at the Heine showing and a grab sample of 15.8 g/t Au at the East Peanut Lake showing.

Bryan Wilson, President and CEO states, “The new Directors and I are excited to be asked to manage the next stage of development of Huntington. With the exciting discovery of insitu Gold Mineralization on Great Bears Dixie Property, and gold-in-till dispersion anomalies on Prosper Gold’s Sidewalk Project, all warrant a renewed examination of the geology east of Red Lake in the Woman Lake / Confederation Lake area. The Huntington claims host at least 29 gold occurrences according to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources archives, and on the property’s SE corner the claims are contiguous with the past producing (Copper, Zinc, and Silver) South Bay Mine. Huntington’s 2021 exploration program will start with a detailed Till and Geochemical sampling program, in addition to detailed mapping to trace the Prosper Gold’s Sidewalk trend onto the Huntington Key-Hole claim block. We expect that anomalies detected will be detailed with an Induced Polarization survey and drilling in late 2021.

Techniques learned and used will be applied to the larger Huntington claim block east of the Key-Hole block. 2021 Budget details are being prepared and will be announced soon.”

Safety – COVID Protocols

Currently, the Company has no known cases of COVID-19 at its offices and is not aware of any direct contacts of office staff or contractors with persons that have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though COVID-19 currently has no direct impact on current operations, there potentially could be disruptions for future work plans due to the direct or indirect restrictions and guidelines mandated by the regional public health authorities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION

“Bryan Wilson”

President & CEO

huntington@helioscorp.ca

Note: Website development is ongoing with expected release in mid-2021.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the business of Huntington. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Huntington’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Huntington and on assumptions Huntington believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: market acceptance and approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Huntington to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Huntington; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Huntington’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Huntington has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Huntington as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Huntington expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.



