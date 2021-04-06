Imperva® Introduces Comprehensive Data Security Platform Built for Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, introduces the industry’s first data-centric security platform to fully unify securing organizations’ diverse database environments, dramatically simplifying the security and compliance of cloud data.



By supporting all databases regardless of where they are hosted, including database as a service (DBaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and multi and hybrid cloud environments, Imperva enables companies to maintain their security posture while rapidly embracing the cloud.

The platform natively integrates with any database on Amazon Web Services™, Google Cloud™, Microsoft® Azure®, MongoDB® Atlas and Snowflake™, as well as many others.

Security complexity has hindered cloud agility

The cloud has revolutionized IT, offering organizations a strategic opportunity to rapidly pursue new market initiatives and adapt their operations in the face of new business challenges. However, concerns about security risks and regulatory compliance have become major issues that slow progress towards cloud transformation.

“Customers need better security insight and management with complex multi-cloud environments. The all-in-one data security offering from Imperva helps us equip customers with those capabilities. Having a solution like this in our portfolio gives us a definite advantage over competitors with siloed offerings in the market,” says Bryan Boam, CEO of Network Consulting Services, Inc.

According to Imperva Research Labs , data breaches in open public cloud services are trending dramatically higher as more companies migrate their operations and workloads to the cloud. Data leakage attacks increased 557% over the past 12 months, and are up 74% since the beginning of 2021. These facts highlight the vulnerability of cloud data and underscore the importance of securing the data itself, not just the network, servers and applications around it.

Because of the significant differences between on-premises and cloud database environments, organizations have tried extending traditional database security tools to their cloud environments, only to encounter severe limitations, from the technical impossibility of installing agents on DBaaS, to the practical limitations of directing all cloud database traffic through a proxy service. This has resulted in organizations using a patchwork of individual tools. Ironically, this raises the likelihood of human error, unnecessarily increasing the risk of a breach or compliance failure.

“We’ve gathered feedback from thousands of users. In almost all cases, we’ve seen organizations working under the perception that they can either move rapidly into the cloud, or securely into the cloud, but not both,” says Ron Bennatan, SVP and GM of Data Security at Imperva. “We’re very glad to say that’s just not true. Imperva provides confidence for CIOs and InfoSec leaders solving the conundrum of moving rapidly into the cloud, or securely into the cloud, by delivering on both. We are uniquely situated to help any business moving any data workload to any cloud in a secure and compliant manner.”

The solution from Imperva enables CIOs to make the best infrastructure decisions for their organization with confidence that security will not be compromised. With minimal data security risks, projects can move quickly without undue concerns over safety and compliance. Using fewer tools allows for vendor consolidation and reduces the requirement for dedicated IT security staffing and resources.

InfoSec leaders focus less on tools and more on driving security, compliance and governance outcomes. Security teams benefit by simplifying protection of the organization’s diverse data ecosystem, with single-pane-of-glass administration, integration with other IT security investments and broad database coverage.

Imperva’s Data Security Platform finally fulfills the cloud’s transformational potential

Architecturally built for modern cloud environments, enabling organizations to secure newly created cloud workloads in minutes rather than months;

Native support for over 65 databases, including all databases on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, MongoDB, Snowflake;

Additional databases can be deployed in as little as one month, ensuring customers can adopt whatever database technology they prefer now and in the future;

Security, compliance and privacy policies are defined centrally. This centralization reduces the time, effort, and expertise required to secure an organization’s diverse database environment; and,

No requirement for organizations to replace existing data security investments, thanks to native integration with Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) solutions and logging tools.



