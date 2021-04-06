DoubleVerify Appoints Kelli Turner to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Kelli Turner as a member of its Board of Directors. She will serve on the company’s Audit Committee.



Turner is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer at SESAC, Inc., a music rights licensing company. She also served on the Board of Directors of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern European markets, until its sale in October 2020.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelli join DV’s Board of Directors,” said Davis Noell, Chair of the DoubleVerify Board and Senior Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners. “As DV continues to build on its successes, we are confident that Kelli’s strong media and financial experience will prove invaluable in helping the company grow, and deliver on its mission to build a stronger, safer and more secure digital advertising ecosystem.”

Prior to her current role, Turner was President and Chief Financial Officer of RSL Management Corporation. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc., a diversified media and merchandising company, where she was responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial operations. There, she worked closely with the executive team in shaping Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.’s business strategy and capital allocation process.

Earlier, Turner held multiple positions at Time Warner Inc. – including Senior Vice President, Operations in the Office of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Business Development for New Line Cinema and Vice President, Investor Relations. Turner also worked in investment banking for several years, with positions at Allen & Company and Salomon Smith Barney. She also gained tax and audit experience as a certified public accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP.

“DV’s industry-leading technology and sophisticated solutions make them an essential partner for the world’s largest brands and media platforms,” Turner said. “I’m excited to join the DoubleVerify Board at this pivotal moment, and look forward to bringing my extensive public company experience, financial acumen and leadership to the organization.”

“Kelli’s proven track record of success, and her extensive corporate finance, operations and public company experience make her an excellent addition to the DV Board,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We look forward to her involvement and guidance, as we continue to execute against our plan and pursue our many opportunities for company growth.”

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify’s mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure. Through our software platform and the metrics it provides, we help preserve the fair value exchange in the digital advertising marketplace – offering advertisers unbiased data analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and maximize return on their digital advertising investments. Since 2008, DoubleVerify has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry.