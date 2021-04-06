Global Hemp Fiber Market Size & Analysis - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Hemp Fiber Market will grow with a high CAGR value over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Hemp Fiber (Cannabis Sativa) is noted to be the most versatile natural fiber in the industry. They are resilient, durable, and anti-bacterial which makes them suitable for the textile industry. Increasing demand for sustainable resource products along with rising hemp fiber commercialization in various countries has stimulated industry growth.

Additional benefits such as less water requirement and non-dependency on herbicides & pesticides make the plant more economical and toxin safe in nature. Heavy demand from the construction industry due to product alignment with the green building concept has influenced hemp fiber penetration in the construction industry. European countries are projected to invest heavily in the industry to obtain eco-friendly building materials in the market.





Replacing cotton fabric with hemp fabric

Economical, lesser toxin, and high cultivation are major reasons to replace cotton with hemp in the coming years. Change in consumer choices along with increasing awareness about product quality and properties has changed the textile industry. In recent years, studies have shown a positive aspect of the cannabis sativa fabrics over cotton. This has resulted in a change in the apparel industry. Also, reducing dependency on single-source fabric has kept in consideration while opting for better substitutes.

Green building material deployment

The rising demand for sustainable construction material to promote environment-friendly building materials will induce product adoption in the construction industry. Favorable factors such as light-weightiness, breathability, improved building temperature & humidity, and better insulation are key factors to influence demand in the industry

Asia Pacific dominated the regional segment

Asia Pacific has dominated the regional segment and continues to hold its dominance in the coming years. China is expected to hold the maximum share owing to its high production and commercialization of cannabis sativa. The country accounts for more than 50% of the world's production and holds the maximum number of patents internationally on commercialization. Construction and textile industry expansion owing to change in income demographics in China, India, South Korea, and Japan will influence the regional industry growth.

Product advancement and application development are key strategies

Forever Green, Natural Fiber, HempAge AG, HempConsult GmbH, Hanf & Natur, Hempro Int. GmbH & Co. KG, Hempy’s, Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd. (PIHG), Hive Mind Development, CBD Biotechnology, Botanical Genetics, LLC, HempMeds Brasil, Marijuana Company of America Inc., Terra Tech Corp, American Cannabis Company, HempFlax B.V., Hemp, Inc., Boring Hemp Company, and American Hemp are key industry participants.





End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Textile

Construction

Shoe

Paper

Ropes & cords

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa



