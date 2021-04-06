Announcing Zero Trust Authentication for Managed Devices and BYOD

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Identity today announced the addition of new device security data to further bolster risk-based authentication decisions – continuing the company’s mission to provide the world’s most secure authentication available. By collecting additional security device posture attributes on its own, as well as attributes from new integrations with industry-leading mobile device management (MDM) solutions, including Jamf, Microsoft Intune, and VMware Workspace ONE UEM, Beyond Identity now enables security teams to check real-time risk signals from every user, every device, at every authentication.



“It’s well-understood that passwords are inherently insecure and that account takeover attacks are the leading cybersecurity threat to organizations today,” said Jasson Casey, CTO at Beyond Identity. “It’s especially difficult to manage access to cloud applications. With SaaS and other cloud resources, anyone can login from any web browser on any device, if they have access to the password. We all know that passwords are completely compromised. Our zero trust authentication solution was built to help security teams close this gap and ensure only authorized users and devices are able to access the organization’s data and resources.”

The most secure way to control access is to replace passwords with fundamentally secure authentication factors and to stop users from logging in from unauthorized devices. The first step is to go completely passwordless with Beyond Identity’s advanced authenticator, which positively identifies users with multiple secure authentication factors. The second step is to screen each device at the time of login to ensure that it meets security and compliance requirements before allowing access. This enables organizations to actively control that only validated users and appropriately secure devices have access to company resources. With Beyond Identity, users and devices need to go through real-time security and behavioral checks.

With zero trust authentication, Beyond Identity’s passwordless authenticator now natively collects more than 25 attributes from users, devices, and applications, including granular device security data from all computers, tablets, and phones. These risk signals are collected from every device during every authentication, including managed and unmanaged devices such as bring your own device (BYOD). This new approach to passwordless authentication is purpose-built to secure organizations with distributed, hybrid workforces requiring secure access to cloud applications and resources.

For organizations that have already deployed MDM software, Beyond Identity has direct integrations with solutions such as Jamf, Microsoft Intune, and VMware Workspace ONE UEM to enhance the data set available in the creation of risk policies used during real-time authentication decisions. For those without an existing MDM provider, Beyond Identity can still gather a significant amount of device security posture data for use in risk-based authentication.

