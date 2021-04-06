Paymode-X Named Market Leader In Ardent Partners 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that its Paymode-X platform has been named a “Market Leader” in The 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor from Ardent Partners.



Bottomline’s Paymode-X helps businesses pay and get paid by automating the entire invoice-to-pay process. With fraud-resistant, secure digital processes and extensive reporting capabilities, both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable departments can access payments and related data anytime. Integrating seamlessly with existing accounting and ERP systems, Paymode-X is transforming how more than 450,000 businesses pay and get paid processing more than $200 billion annually.

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm defining and advancing strategies, processes and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within procurement and finance departments. Ardent Partners has conducted more accounts payable market research studies than any other firm or consultancy since its founding and has benchmarked thousands of distinct organizations across all phases of its ePayables framework—Receipt, Process, and Pay.

The Technology Advisor is designed to help accounts payable, finance and P2P leaders navigate the ePayables solution provider market. The report noted that Bottomline –

Excels in the market based largely on the depth and breadth of its B2B payment capabilities, which provide a comprehensive set of payment options.

Has a large B2B network with 450,000+ members, transacting billions each week.

Provides comprehensive Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) capabilities and functionality, with a rigorous vendor authentication process.

Offers strong supplier enablement including robust online recruitment and enablement services

“Bottomline excels in the market based largely on the depth and breadth of its B2B payment capabilities, including its standout payment network. The company deserves special consideration from organizations needing an integrated invoice automation solution with strong B2B payment and banking capabilities. The platform also provides comprehensive Governance, Risk and Compliance capabilities and functionality—including a rigorous authentication process for any organization that wants to join the network,” said Bob Cohen, Vice President of Research, Ardent Partners.

“Providing innovative technology platforms to help businesses pay and get paid is a mission Bottomline is passionate about,” said Rob Eberle, CEO, Bottomline. “It has never been more important to know the status of a business’s cash, where it’s going, and when it’s coming in or going out. Doing so efficiently, securely with embedded intelligence across the payment lifecycle is what the digital transformation of business payments is all about. The recognition in the 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor report identifying Bottomline as a Market Leader is rewarding acknowledgement of our efforts to drive that transformation and deliver value to our customers.”

To download The 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor from Ardent Partners, please visit bottomline.com.

