Playboy and Nifty Gateway Partner to Bring 70-Year Art Legacy to Blockchain

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the iconic brand owned by PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) and Nifty Gateway, the Gemini-owned all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, today announced a partnership to create a series of Playboy x Nifty digital art collaborations on Nifty Gateway’s blockchain-powered marketplace as the start to its long-term relationship. The partnership will kick off with an upcoming Playboy x Slimesunday release of original works developed by Slimesunday in partnership with Playboy’s editorial and archival curators, followed by participation in a Pride-themed curation in June with digital artist Blake Kathryn.

The longer-term Playboy x Nifty relationship will focus on three key areas: artist collaborations with Playboy’s vast art and photography archive, an ongoing effort to incubate and commission new artist NFT works including providing grants specifically designed to support emerging and underrepresented artists entering the NFT art community, and the curation and sales of Playboy’s iconic art collection in NFT form.

Playboy’s entry into the crypto art world is a natural extension of the brand’s 67-year commitment to providing a platform for artists, writers and photographers to freely express themselves and to connect with vast audiences. From Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí to Keith Haring and Andy Warhol, Playboy has served as a creative incubator for some of the world’s most legendary artists. Playboy’s contemporary arts program continues to build on that legacy with a focus on platforming more female artists and diverse voices, including profiles and events with such artists as Marilyn Minter, Xaviera Simmons, and Hank Willis Thomas. Playboy’s archives contain an immense wealth of original artwork, photography, cartoons, interviews, and multimedia ripe for exploration by digital audiences, art lovers and collectors.

“Since its inception, Playboy has championed artists and creative self-expression, turning its magazine pages and the walls of Playboy’s iconic spaces into an ever-expanding, priceless art collection. We’re thrilled to partner with Nifty Gateway, a platform and team dedicated to the artist community and technology security and efficiency, to allow a new generation to not only experience, but also to collect unique works from, this unparalleled collection,” said Rachel Webber, Chief Brand Officer & President of Corporate Strategy at PLBY Group.

“And in addition to bringing our existing archive to the blockchain, what’s equally exciting about our partnership with the Nifty team is our shared commitment to fostering and commissioning new work and supporting up-and-coming artists. We can’t wait to release more details soon from our partnership with Blake Kathryn, and from our collaboration with Slimesunday, an artist we’ve worked with previously in print form. We wholeheartedly believe in the future of a blockchain- and crypto-powered art world that ensures artist and collector protection, ongoing artist compensation, and the democratization of distribution and collecting. We’re thrilled to dive in with Nifty, and to continue learning and contributing.”

Ashley Ramos, Senior Producer at Nifty Gateway, said, “It is exciting to work with such an iconic brand that has long served as an incubator for both established and up-and-coming artists. Nifty Gateway and Playboy are both committed to creating authentic opportunities for artists to showcase their work, and we are excited that Playboy has entered the NFT space with care, creative intention and commitment to the artists and the NFT community. We're thrilled to give our artists access to the legendary work from Playboy's archives for collaborative purposes, alongside new works in commission.”

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com .

About Nifty Gateway

Nifty Gateway is the premiere, all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, otherwise known as Nifties (or NFTs). Nifty Gateway was founded by Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster in 2018, and acquired by Gemini in 2019, with the belief that crypto networks and the blockchain have the power to fundamentally change the art world by creating greater choice, independence, and opportunity for artists, creators, and collectors.

About Slimesunday

Slimesunday is a digital collage artist based out of Boston MA. He consistently pushes the limits of what is acceptable in mainstream media exploring censorship through bizarre and erotic topics. While often having his work banned from social platforms for violating their terms and conditions he ironically has amassed a large social following. Since he began sharing his work as NFTs, Slimesunday has become the 6th highest earning artist in the space. Slimesunday’s art can also be found in Playboy, Penthouse, Hunger, Plastik, and Glamour Magazine. He has been involved with projects with J. Cole, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, J Balvin, and Beck. He is the current art director for 3LAU and makes up half of the audio-visual project SSX3LAU.

About Blake Kathryn

Blake Kathryn is a Los Angeles based visual artist with a surreal futurist aesthetic. Her work fuses vibrant palettes with ethereal undertones, creating dreamlike experiences across various forms of media. Blake's subject matter spans across several realms, including the female form, architectural studies and immersive dreamspaces.

