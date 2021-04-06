Pharmacorr Hires New Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Expansion Into Post-Acute Markets

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacorr, a leading provider of institutional pharmacy services for 25 years and licensed pharmacy in 45 states, has hired Jared Romine as Chief Commercial Officer to drive innovation in servicing the institutional pharmacy market. Thought leader and proven pharmacy services executive, Mr. Romine joins Pharmacorr with extensive experience in long-term care and having led national sales efforts for various industry recognized organizations.



Mr. Romine’s charge will be to facilitate Pharmacorr’s strategic presence across multiple markets, with deep focus in post-acute care. In this newly created position, Mr. Romine will be directly responsible for leading Pharmacorr’s business development efforts and in driving service and technology innovation. He brings in-depth knowledge of pharmacy sales and new technologies, a track record of creating and leading successful sales teams, and proven effectiveness in working collaboratively with customers to achieve mutually beneficial relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jared to our leadership team. His personal style and expertise align perfectly to Pharmacorr’s focus on forging integrated partnerships with our customers based on transparency, teamwork and technology,” said CEO Charles Gassenheimer. “Jared brings in-depth perspective on the priorities of long-term care customers. He will be instrumental in building upon Pharmacorr’s successful foundation as we invest in innovating to meet these customers’ needs.”

Before joining Pharmacorr, Mr. Romine contributed to and led sales for two top-five institutional pharmacy services providers to long-term care facilities nationally. He was instrumental in increasing growth and expanding pharmacy services reach into new markets, including contributions as a subject matter expert in healthcare technology solutions that helped enable growth within complex enterprises from $1 billion to $6 billion in annual revenues.

Mr. Romine was the Director of Pharmacy Services – Integrations for PointClickCare, the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) provider in post-acute / long-term care, where he was instrumental in the development of a pharmacy network of more than 130+ pharmacy logistics and strategic partners. This track record contributed to PointClickCare closing an additional $85 million private equity financing round. Earlier in his career, Jared served as sales director at Omnicare now a part of CVS Health, leading successful sales teams and developing national training curriculum for institutional pharmacy sales.

"I am very passionate about the impact pharmacy services can have on the lives of many. In these difficult times, the ability to provide leadership to this burgeoning enterprise is a challenge that I am thrilled to take head-on," says Romine. "Pharmacorr is poised for incredible growth over the next five years, continuing our trajectory as an industry leader for corrections while forging a new path for growth amongst several post-acute markets."

Pharmacorr’s OneTeamSM model for pharmacy services builds upon the traditional vendor model of service excellence to establish a more elevated level of partnership with clients. Pharmacorr provides a full range of clinical pharmacy services and medication distribution, enabled by an intentional focus on relationship building and use of technology. Pharmacorr has also been providing a full-range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to law enforcement and health care providers nationally.

In early 2020, Pharmacorr built a 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility as a centralized distribution hub in Oklahoma City. This sophisticated operational presence has supported national distribution, leveraging significant investments in technological advancements and logistics best practices. The facility will enable Pharmacorr to expand its service offering beyond the corrections industry to various institutional settings with similar requirements in reliable and accurate patient care.

About Pharmacorr

Pharmacorr has provided institutional pharmacy services for 25 years and is a licensed pharmacy in 45 states. Pharmacorr’s newly built and state-of-the-art, centralized distribution facility is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Pharmacorr has cared for over 2 million lives and has filled more than 75 million prescriptions. Our comprehensive pharmacy services are designed around a model of deep integration with our customers’ teams. Pharmacorr’s heritage of working as part of a broader healthcare provider team has cemented a culture of close partnership between medical and pharmacy services that is unique in the industry and shapes our service model today. Pharmacorr has built a diverse workforce of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, all experts who lead the field of institutional pharmacy services. All Pharmacorr services are provided in strict compliance with applicable local, state and federal laws, rules and regulations.

