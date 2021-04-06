VirtualPBX Announces Referral Partner Program Updates

San Jose, CA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communications market leader VirtualPBX has announced an update to its Referral Partner Program that makes it easier for partners to represent and promote VirtualPBX Business Phone Plans.

The new Partner Portal offered to all partners provides access to materials like datasheets and whitepapers, training videos and guides, banners for use on third-party websites, and testimonial graphics. These assets, and others, give partners quick access to the tools they need to learn about the VirtualPBX brand and accurately show its products on their own webpages.

Partners are assigned a dedicated account representative when entering the program. This information is also easily accessible in the Partner Portal and is an element of the program that Kevin Peyton, VirtualPBX’s vice president of sales, commented as being a standout strength of the program as a whole.

“We want our partners to have the best tools available for learning about our company and representing us well. They will start on the right foot with texts and videos – in addition to their dedicated account representative – that give them all the information they need to succeed.

“From their first days forward, they can showcase our products and services in a way that’s professional and accurate, which reflects well on everyone involved. Partners will have the flexibility to display VirtualPBX tools as they wish, and we can be confident those displays will look great in their hands.”

Custom Partner Portal

The Partner Portal shows all assets available to partners in distinct categories. Then those categories are split into descriptions, notes, and attachments that may add more information to the materials. A Custom Voice Solutions whitepaper, for example, may be shown with an attached document and a brief description of the program itself. The material in question, the whitepaper, is enough to give potential customers a look at what VirtualPBX offers in building custom phone plan setups.

Partners may also want to display our external review sites like Capterra and Sourceforge alongside more concrete materials like whitepapers. Review sites are also shown with a description and attached screenshot, and of course offer links to those sites so they can be further explored by partners and shown as updated representations of VirtualPBX performance as a company.

The Partner Portal also contains a section for lead tracking where partners can easily enter a client’s name, phone, and email and see them represented within a graphical display. A card is created for each client in columns for Under Review, Order Processing, Deal Won, and Deal Lost statuses. Partners can manipulate each card and adjust each client’s status depending on their progress.

Payouts for Referrals

VirtualPBX Referral Partner Program updates also include payouts that are competitive in the communications industry and occur when clients have remained a customer with VirtualPBX for at least three months.

Partners receive 100 percent of service fees for a company’s signup. Therefore, a company’s signup of 50 users on an annual VirtualPBX Advanced Plan would earn a partner $999. There is no limit for how many signups a partner can refer.

Dedicated Account Representative

Dedicated account representatives remain assigned to all partners throughout their tenure as part of the VirtualPBX team. Partners can reach their account reps at any time through email and phone for training, questions about their accounts and new product releases, and inquiries about any other information they need to help prospective customers learn about VirtualPBX products.

Getting started is easy and can be done by filling out a brief form. A VirtualPBX sales representative will reach out following a form submission to ask any follow-up questions and get partners registered for immediate access to company materials.

Full registration can be completed in less than a day. The VirtualPBX sales team is excited to begin working with new partners and help them establish a working relationship.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX develops a powerful, affordable VoIP Phone System for businesses of all sizes. Enjoy professional features like Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Zapier Integration, and full-featured Web Phone with every plan. Upgrade to Video Calling, Business SMS, Call Recording, AWS External Storage, and more as needed. VirtualPBX supports office phones and personal devices in all its phone plan features. Award-winning SIP Trunking and networking services are also available from this San Jose-based business of more than 20 years market experience.

Attachments