Mt Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 29 March to 31 March 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 44,020 174.03 7.660.676
29 March 2021
30 March 2021
31 March 2021 		700
600
600

 

  		195.43
195.05
193.25

 

  		136,801
117,030
115,950
Accumulated under the programme 45,920 8,030,457

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 29 March to 31 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 45,920 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.59% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

