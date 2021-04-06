Sirius MessageOps Launches Inscape Anomaly for Azure Cost Anomaly Detection

Boca Raton, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MessageOps, a leader and innovator in Microsoft 365 and Azure tools and services, has released Inscape Anomaly, an easy-to-use graphical Azure cost anomaly platform. With Inscape Anomaly, IT and purchasing departments can now receive alerts within 24 hours of a cost anomaly in their chosen Azure subscriptions.

Cost anomalies can be caused by various scenarios including development bugs, unexpected customer load, or malicious actors. MessageOps developed Inscape Anomaly in response to clients that have been surprised by unexpected spikes in their Azure invoice.

Microsoft’s Azure cost management and budgeting static tools allow clients to receive notifications when they reach their budget alert matrix. However, because the Azure budget alert is set up to notify them when they’ve hit a certain percentage of their overall budget, that could happen in just a few days when their budget was set up for 6 or 12 months. Inscape Anomaly takes it a step further by notifying clients daily of any cost anomalies taking place (down to the resource level)—making Inscape Anomaly a great complementary tool for companies that currently use Microsoft’s Azure cost management and budgeting resources.

“With the Inscape Anomaly graphical alerting platform, you no longer need to wait until the end of the month to identify anomalous spend in your Azure subscription,” commented Chris Pyle, president of the MessageOps division of Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. “It helps identify potential causes of the anomaly by showing changes that happened in Azure when the anomaly was detected in the days leading up to it.”

Key features of Inscape Anomaly include:

Daily monitoring of Azure consumption patterns using machine learning algorithms

A simple and graphical dashboard to see what’s happening in Azure subscriptions

Easy setup of email alert notifications

Identification of new and deleted Azure resources, including who created or manages them

Granular tracking of Azure spend at the subscription, resource group and individual resource level (including tagging)

Non-intrusive, read cost-only access required

Seamless single sign-on with Microsoft Office 365

Inscape Anomaly is included free of charge for MessageOps clients with their current Azure subscription.

To start using Inscape Anomaly, visit messageops.com/inscape-anomaly/.

About MessageOps: MessageOps, a division of Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., assists clients with their migrations to Office 365 and Azure, as well as with consumption and adoption post-migration. MessageOps strives to enhance their clients’ experience by offering great tools, tips, services and software that extend the functionality of their Microsoft investment. An award-winning innovator, MessageOps has created solutions to synchronize passwords, bypass PowerShell and migrate data across environments, as well as solutions to help monitor, manage and report on Office 365 environments.

MessageOps has earned numerous awards and recognition for its Microsoft cloud solutions, including Talkin’ Cloud’s Top 100 Cloud Service Providers; CRN’s “30 Cloud VARs That Get It”; and a Top 50 ChannelE2E ranking for Cloud Monitoring, Management Software Tools, for CSP Boss. To learn more about MessageOps, visit messageops.com. Click here to learn about Sirius’ acquisition of Champion Solutions Group and MessageOps.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Managed Services, and Business Innovation (Digital and Data). Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

