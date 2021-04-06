New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Storage and Moving Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959993/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Self-Storage and Moving Services Market to Reach $126.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Self-Storage and Moving Services estimated at US$80.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Climate-Controlled Self-Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-Service Moving segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

- The Self-Storage and Moving Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

- Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

- In the global Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Big Yellow Group Plc

CubeSmart

Life Storage, Inc.

Public Storage

Safestore Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

