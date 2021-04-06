The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia selects Innofactor as supplier for case and document management solutions

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 6, 2021, at 16:05 Finnish time

The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of case and document management solutions as SaaS. The procurement consists of the delivery of the case and document management solutions, as well as support and maintenance services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia in the procurement decision for a period of four years is EUR 860,240.

The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia consists of 13 municipalities in Ostrobothnia. Starting from the beginning of 2022, the joint municipal authority will organize social welfare services, basic health care services and specialized medical care in its region. The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia employs approximately 7,000 experts in health and wellbeing.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

