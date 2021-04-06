New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Serological Transplant Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960007/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market to Reach $401.4 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Serological Transplant Diagnostics estimated at US$335.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$401.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. Reagents & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$310.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

- The Serological Transplant Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$90.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Avioq, Inc.

Bag Health Care GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Biocell Medicare

Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DIAGAST

Grifols SA

Hemo bioscience, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Institut de Biotechnologies Jacques Boy S.A.S.

Lorne Laboratories Ltd.

MTC med. Produkte GmbH

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quotient Biodiagnostics

REAGENS Kft.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tulip Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

