New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk Molding Compound Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960025/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $799.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound market in the U.S. is estimated at US$799.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$907.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Astar S.A.
- Continental Structural Plastics, Inc.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
- Idi Composites International
- Menzolit GmbH
- Polynt S.P.A.
- Royal Ten Cate NV
- Showa Denko K.K.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960025/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resin Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk
Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk
Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk
Molding Compound by Application - Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Construction and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk
Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk
Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound & Bulk
Molding Compound by Application - Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber
and Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compound &
Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Polyester and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyester and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sheet Molding
Compound & Bulk Molding Compound by Application -
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960025/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________