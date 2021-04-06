New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SiC Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960032/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global SiC Fibers Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for SiC Fibers estimated at US$433.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 33.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Woven Cloth segment is readjusted to a revised 29.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.2% CAGR
- The SiC Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$777.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.7% and 28.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.9% CAGR.
- Other Forms Segment to Record 27.7% CAGR
- In the global Other Forms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$283.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$460.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 29.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- BJS Ceramics GmbH
- COI Ceramics, Inc.
- GE Aviation
- Haydale Technologies Inc.
- NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd.
- Specialty Materials, Inc
- Suzhou Saifei Group Co., Ltd
- Toshiba Corporation
- UBE Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960032/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Continuous by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Woven Cloth by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Woven Cloth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Forms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Composites by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by Form -
Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by Form -
Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous,
Woven Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous,
Woven Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven
Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Australia Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: Australia Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: India Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 112: India 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: India Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous,
Woven Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 117: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 119: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
SiC Fibers by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC
Fibers by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
SiC Fibers by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC
Fibers by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites and Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
SiC Fibers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SiC
Fibers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 129: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous,
Woven Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 131: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for SiC
Fibers by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 134: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 135: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 136: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven
Cloth and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 137: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers
by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 141: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 142: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 143: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 144: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Energy & Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 147: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Form - Continuous, Woven Cloth and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 148: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous, Woven Cloth
and Other Forms for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 149: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
Usage - Composites and Non-Composites - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 150: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by Usage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Composites and
Non-Composites for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 151: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for SiC Fibers by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 152: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for SiC Fibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960032/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________