Report on insider’s trade with convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties.

Thoraso Holding ApS, closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard, has 1 April 2021 sold convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S for nominal DKK 6,127,118.64. The bonds have been sold at a price of 100. FirstFarms’ share has ISIN code DK0060056166, the bonds are not listed.

Reference is also made to the attached form.

