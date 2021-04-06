GSMI to Host the Virtual Future Workforce Conference on April 27-28, 2021

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Future Workforce Conference in an entirely digital format on April 27-28, 2021. Designed for professionals with responsibilities in human resources, talent acquisition, digital transformation and people/workforce leadership, the Future Workforce Conference will seek to educate attendees on methods by which they can better define corporate culture, increase employee engagement, and drive digital transformations within their individual organizations.



Since the onset of the global pandemic last year, organizations around the world have had to adapt their structures from a largely office-bound workforce into a distributed Future workforce. While that has led to numerous opportunities, it has also created a series of challenges within employee engagement, culture, hiring, onboarding, workplace advancement and learning. The two-day Virtual Future Workforce Conference will seek to address these challenges by equipping conference delegates with the necessary skillsets to make an impact on their distributed workforces through the implementation of technology, learning, development and other tools.

Whether it be through delving into the strategic impact of a defined remote and distributed workforce, identifying best practices for work-from-home professionals designed to ensure high employee engagement levels, sharing methods by which to carry out virtual employee performance management or introducing strategies and tools through which to promote remote training and development, this Future Workforce Conference will have something to offer everyone.

The forum will feature a series of live, 30-minute-long presentations that will be held within two distinct presentation streams, namely, the “Future of Work” and “Distributed Workforce.” Presentation topics will include, “The Future of Work is Relationships” delivered by Exqueo, Zillow and Volkswagen Credit, “Making the Decision to Become Data-Driven” by Catalina, “Ensuring a Culture of Remote Readiness” by Terminal and “Measuring the Impact and Return on Virtual Development, Growth, and Performance” presented by Greenway Health.

Other notable presenters within this year’s lineup will include professionals from Honeywell, Bank Midwest, The Center for Work Ethic Development, Schellman, Freshly, Prudential Financial and the American Society for Microbiology.

In addition to the live presentations, the Future Workforce Conference will also enable attendees to network with their peers from around the world, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn of new employee engagement techniques from the United States and globally in a single seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Virtual Future Workforce Conference, as well as registration details, can be found on the Future Workforce Conference website at https://futureworkforceconference.com

About Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI)

Global Strategic Management Institute is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for parking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their career to the next operational level.

For more information, visit https://gsmiweb.com

