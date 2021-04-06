Aladdin Exchange Launched Its $1M Simulation Trading Event

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-awaited Aladdin Exchange simulation trading event has finally gone live. The team is very excited for their users to take part in this 1,000,000 USD event. Besides this massive giveaway, the exchange will also be giving away many other epic prizes.



Interested participants can head to the Aladdin Exchange website to get started for a shot at winning fabulous prizes. The event will be taking place between March 29, 2021 and April 27, 2021. Users who have completed the necessary verification processes on the platform can begin participating in the simulation trading event.

To join the event without any issues, users on the platform need to complete three steps in particular. The first will be to register on the Aladdin Exchange. The second will be to complete SMS verification. The final third step is to complete Aladdin Pro verification (Level 3).

Once verification is complete, users will receive coins which they will use for the simulation trading event . Both users from Aladdin Exchange and from the associated Aladdin Pro Wallet address can join the event.

The coins that will be given to participants to use during the event will include BTC , ETH, TNC, LINK, BCH, LTC, PLF, USDT, ABBC, and HMR. These are digital currencies that are initially supported on the Aladdin Exchange. These coins will be used by the registered users exclusively for this simulation trading event. Winners will receive their prizes in 2 weeks starting from the event’s closing date. Moreover, the prizes will be valued in USDT.

The winners of the event will be determined by the individual profits made by each user during the simulation trading event. A massive total of 316,732 participants will receive spectacular prizes. The 1st place winner can win $100,000, while the 2nd place winner can win $50,000, and the 3rd place winner can win $10,000.

This event is held to celebrate Aladdin Exchange’s success and to invite more users to get on the platform. Since the platform’s opening in Mid-March, over 2 million users have registered. Besides the jackpot prize from this event, users can also gain other rewards on the platform from several other events like the registration and referral events.

Aladdin Exchange is a notable, simple, secure, and active cryptocurrency trading platform. It holds all significant digital currencies for users to trade on the platform. These include coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, and Tether. Thanks to blockchain technology, the platform can guarantee a safe space to trade, store, and exchange their cryptocurrencies. Besides these major cryptos, the platform also hosts various other altcoins which show great potential for investment. Users can use them to expand their digital currency collection.

Aladdin Exchange is a project stemming from the TNC Blockchain Solutions Group. It strives to lead the firm’s mission to unify crypto trading platforms by implementing blockchain solutions.

Participants and users can find details about the event from the Aladdin Exchange website . Aladdin Exchange also keeps very active and updated social media accounts to keep their users constantly updated.

