New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Trash Bin Industry"
Abstract:
- Global Smart Trash Bin Market to Reach $46 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Trash Bin estimated at US$16.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Under 5 gal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Between 5-9 gal segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR
- The Smart Trash Bin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.
- Between 10-14 gal Segment to Record 17.3% CAGR
- In the global Between 10-14 gal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- EKO USA
- Enevo Oy
- Home Depot, Inc.
- Honey-Can-Do International
- iTouchless Housewares &
- Products, Inc.
- Nine Stars Group USA, Inc.
- Simplehuman
- Skyline International (Modernhome)
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960104/?utm_source=GNW
Total Companies Profiled: 46
