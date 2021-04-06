Smart Trash Bin Market to Reach $46 Million by 2027

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Trash Bin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960104/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Smart Trash Bin Market to Reach $46 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Trash Bin estimated at US$16.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Under 5 gal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Between 5-9 gal segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR

- The Smart Trash Bin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.

- Between 10-14 gal Segment to Record 17.3% CAGR

- In the global Between 10-14 gal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

EKO USA

Enevo Oy

Home Depot, Inc.

Honey-Can-Do International

iTouchless Housewares &

Products, Inc.

Nine Stars Group USA, Inc.

Simplehuman

Skyline International (Modernhome)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960104/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Under 5 gal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Under 5 gal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Between 5-9 gal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Between 5-9 gal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Between 10-14 gal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Between 10-14 gal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Between 15-19 gal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Between 15-19 gal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Between 20-30 gal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Between 20-30 gal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Between 31-55 gal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Between 31-55 gal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal, Between

5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30

gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 21: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 27: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 29: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal,

Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between

20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Trash Bin by

Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal,

Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5 gal, Between

5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30

gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Trash Bin by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between

10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between

31-55 gal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5

gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal,

Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Trash Bin by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between

10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between

31-55 gal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5

gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal,

Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Trash Bin by Product - Under 5 gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between

10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal, Between 20-30 gal and Between

31-55 gal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Trash Bin

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 5

gal, Between 5-9 gal, Between 10-14 gal, Between 15-19 gal,

Between 20-30 gal and Between 31-55 gal for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960104/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________