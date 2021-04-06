BJU Board of Trustees Holds Annual Meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its annual meeting held March 31 through April 1, the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a nearly $76 million budget for FY 2022, a strategic plan for 2021-2024 and authorized the planning phase for the next capital campaign. Additionally, they voted to add a BA in Political Science beginning with the Fall 2021 semester.

“It was a pleasure to host most of the Board of Trustees on-campus for this year’s annual meeting,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The two-day meeting included the unanimous adoption of the 2022 budget, the endorsement of our three-year strategic plan and a ‘go-ahead’ to begin the planning phase of our next capital campaign which will address the need to upgrade learning and living spaces on campus.”

The nearly $76 million budget represents a return to more normalized operations of the University compared to levels of spending during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the budget authorized by the Board, BJU will hire additional faculty to teach in-demand academic programs, as well as expand our enrollment team and Athletics Department personnel.

Work on the 2021-2024 strategic plan began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and was put on hold for the first several months of the pandemic. Representing the work of stakeholders across the campus, the strategic plan identifies three key goals: to focus on student success, pursue strategic growth and invest at home. The plan details 17 initiatives to achieve these goals over the next three years.

The Board of Trustees authorized the president to begin planning and implementation of a capital campaign to fund the renovation of some campus spaces into integrated living and learning spaces.

In addition, BJU will begin offering a BA in Political Science beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. With the new major, students will have the option of pursuing a concentration in American Government and Policy or National Security and Foreign Policy.

